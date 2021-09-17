-
Chesson Hadley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Hadley chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hadley's tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hadley's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
