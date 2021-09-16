-
Chase Seiffert shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chase Seiffert hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 93rd at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Max Homa, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Seiffert had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
