Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Charley Hoffman in the first round at the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hoffman finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Charley Hoffman's 95 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoffman had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
