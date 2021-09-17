-
Charles Howell III rebounds from poor front in first round of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Charles Howell III hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Howell III finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Charles Howell III's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Howell III hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
