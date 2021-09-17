-
Chad Ramey shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chad Ramey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Ramey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Ramey's tee shot went 206 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Ramey chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Ramey's his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.
