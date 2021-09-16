-
Cameron Young shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Cameron Young hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Young finished his round tied for 119th at 3 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, John Augenstein, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 12th, Young's 169 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Young got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.
Young got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 2 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Young had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Young reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
