Cameron Tringale delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Tringale finished his round in 2nd at 6 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; and Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Dawie van der Walt, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Cameron Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Tringale reached the green in 2 and rolled a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Tringale at 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Tringale had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 6 under for the round.
