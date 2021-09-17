-
Cameron Percy shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Percy makes birdie on No. 12 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Cameron Percy makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
Cameron Percy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Percy had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to even for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Percy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Percy's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Percy's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
Percy got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
