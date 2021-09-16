-
Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Champ hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 79th at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Tringale, Dawie van der Walt, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Peter Uihlein, Scott Stallings, Si Woo Kim, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Champ had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Champ suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Champ had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
