Callum Tarren rebounds from poor front in first round of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Callum Tarren and David Skinns reflects on Skinns’ win to secure TOUR card
Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Callum Tarren and David Skinns reflect on Skinns’ victory at the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship that helped him secure his PGA TOUR card. Tarren talks about his wife giving birth during the time and how he was still tuning in to see his friend finish out the tournament, while Skinns explains how he was able to control his nerves down the stretch to win the tournament.
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Callum Tarren hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Tarren finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Callum Tarren's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Tarren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tarren at 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Tarren's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Tarren's 90 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Tarren chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.
