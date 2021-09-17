C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Pan finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, C.T. Pan's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Pan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.

At the 557-yard ninth hole par-5, Pan hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Pan to 1 over for the day.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Pan had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Pan's 96 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.