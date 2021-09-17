-
-
Bronson Burgoon posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the first round of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Bronson Burgoon makes birdie on No. 17 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Bronson Burgoon makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Bronson Burgoon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Burgoon finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Bronson Burgoon had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Burgoon's 110 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Burgoon hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 4 under for the round.
-
-