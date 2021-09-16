-
Brice Garnett shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 85th at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 6 under; and Nate Lashley, Max Homa, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, Garnett missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Garnett's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Garnett had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.
