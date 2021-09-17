-
Brian Stuard shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Brian Stuard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 152nd at 5 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green 11th, Stuard suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Stuard his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 146 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Stuard got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 3 over for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 4 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 5 over for the round.
