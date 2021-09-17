-
Brett Drewitt shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Brett Drewitt hit 2 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 133rd at 2 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Drewitt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Drewitt at 1 over for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Drewitt hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.
Drewitt got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 2 over for the round.
