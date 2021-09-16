-
-
Brendon Todd rebounds from poor front in first round of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Brendon Todd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Todd finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Nick Hardy, Patrick Rodgers, Si Woo Kim, Dawie van der Walt, Adam Hadwin, and Peter Uihlein are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Brendon Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Todd's 145 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Todd's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Todd chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
-
-