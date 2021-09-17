-
Brendan Steele shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendan Steele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Steele had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
Steele missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 40 yards for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Steele's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Steele's 124 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
