Brandt Snedeker shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
Round Recaps
Chez Reavie’s 7-under 63 gives him opening round lead at Fortinet
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie carded a 7-under 65 to give himself the one-shot solo lead after Thursday at Silverado Resort and Spa North.
Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Snedeker had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Snedeker's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Snedeker had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
Snedeker tee shot went 176 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 54 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.
