  • Brandon Wu putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • PGA TOUR Rookie Brandon Wu returns to Stanford University to tour the campus and reflect on his time as a Cardinal. Learn more about his path to the TOUR, what earning a card means to him and his goals for the season ahead.
    PGA TOUR – The CUT

    Brandon Wu returns to Stanford University

    PGA TOUR Rookie Brandon Wu returns to Stanford University to tour the campus and reflect on his time as a Cardinal. Learn more about his path to the TOUR, what earning a card means to him and his goals for the season ahead.