Brandon Wu putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Brandon Wu returns to Stanford University
PGA TOUR Rookie Brandon Wu returns to Stanford University to tour the campus and reflect on his time as a Cardinal. Learn more about his path to the TOUR, what earning a card means to him and his goals for the season ahead.
Brandon Wu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Brandon Wu's tee shot went 200 yards to the left intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wu hit an approach shot from 170 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wu had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Wu's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Wu's 86 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Wu had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
