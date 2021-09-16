-
Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brandon Hagy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Hagy's tee shot went 198 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 third, Hagy's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hagy had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Hagy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hagy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hagy's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
