Bo Van Pelt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 144th at 3 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Van Pelt's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Van Pelt's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Van Pelt hit an approach shot from 267 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Van Pelt had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Van Pelt's 102 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

At the 538-yard 14th hole par-5, Van Pelt hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the day.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.