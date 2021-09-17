-
Bo Hoag finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Bo Hoag hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Hoag's 132 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoag had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hoag's 105 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hoag got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoag to even-par for the round.
