Bill Haas shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bill Haas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Haas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to even for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Haas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Haas had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Haas's 92 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.
