-
-
Ben Martin shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
Ben Martin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Cameron Tringale, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Martin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, Martin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Martin at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Martin had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.
Martin got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Martin hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Martin hit his 257 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
-
-