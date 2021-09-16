  • Ben Kohles shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Ben Kohles and his caddie Hylton “J.J.” James play a practice round at Silverdo Resort while reminiscing on their up-and-down journey back to the PGA TOUR. In 2019, James’ path back to the PGA TOUR seemed in doubt, as a scare at Blue Hills Country Club during tournament play caused him to drop out of the tournament and have open-heart surgery. Miraculously just three months later, J.J. was able to recover and reunite with Kohles and the two have battled their way back on the PGA TOUR.
    Ben Kohles and caddie J.J. make their return to the PGA TOUR

