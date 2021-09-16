-
Ben Kohles shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ben Kohles and caddie J.J. make their return to the PGA TOUR
Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Ben Kohles and his caddie Hylton “J.J.” James play a practice round at Silverdo Resort while reminiscing on their up-and-down journey back to the PGA TOUR. In 2019, James’ path back to the PGA TOUR seemed in doubt, as a scare at Blue Hills Country Club during tournament play caused him to drop out of the tournament and have open-heart surgery. Miraculously just three months later, J.J. was able to recover and reunite with Kohles and the two have battled their way back on the PGA TOUR.
Ben Kohles hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 133rd at 2 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 436-yard par-4 first, Kohles got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Kohles's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Kohles had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kohles chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kohles to even for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kohles chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to even-par for the round.
Kohles got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 2 over for the round.
