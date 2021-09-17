-
Beau Hossler putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Beau Hossler hit 3 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Beau Hossler hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.
Hossler got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
