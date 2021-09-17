-
Austin Smotherman shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Smotherman's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Smotherman had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.
Smotherman got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smotherman to 3 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Smotherman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Smotherman to 3 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.
