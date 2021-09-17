-
Austin Cook putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Austin Cook hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Austin Cook's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Cook's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Cook had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Cook's 84 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.
