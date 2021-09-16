-
Andrew Putnam shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Putnam had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Putnam's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Putnam's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
