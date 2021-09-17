-
Andrew Novak shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Andrew Novak hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Novak hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Novak at 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Novak's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Novak's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Novak had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.
Novak hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.
