Andrew Landry shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Landry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 92nd at 5 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Cameron Tringale, Dawie van der Walt, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim, Patrick Rodgers, Peter Uihlein, and Scott Stallings are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Landry had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Landry chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Landry at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Landry had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Landry's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Landry his second shot was a drop and his approach went 137 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 5 over for the round.
