Alex Smalley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 144th at 3 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Smalley's his second shot went 24 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 3 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Smalley's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Smalley chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 second green, Smalley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smalley at 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 3 over for the round.