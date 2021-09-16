-
-
Adam Svensson shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
Adam Svensson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, John Augenstein, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Svensson had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Svensson's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 under for the round.
Svensson got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.
-
-