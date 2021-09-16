-
Adam Schenk shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
Chez Reavie’s 7-under 63 gives him opening round lead at Fortinet
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie carded a 7-under 65 to give himself the one-shot solo lead after Thursday at Silverado Resort and Spa North.
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Schenk's 96 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to even for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Schenk had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
