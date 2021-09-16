-
Adam Long shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Cameron Tringale, Dawie van der Walt, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim, Patrick Rodgers, Peter Uihlein, and Scott Stallings are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Long suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Long at 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
