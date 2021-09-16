-
Adam Hadwin shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Cameron Tringale; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Hadwin's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Hadwin had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadwin at 4 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hadwin's tee shot went 194 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.
