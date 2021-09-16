-
Aaron Rai posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the first round of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Aaron Rai reflects on obtaining PGA TOUR card prior to Fortinet
Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Aaron Rai talks about his bittersweet journey to the PGA TOUR and how he’s dreamt of becoming a professional golfer since he was seven years old.
Aaron Rai hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Rai finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Aaron Rai had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aaron Rai to 2 under for the round.
