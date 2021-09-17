Aaron Baddeley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Baddeley finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Aaron Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to even for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Baddeley's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Baddeley had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Baddeley's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Baddeley had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Baddeley's 103 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.