Xander Schauffele shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Xander Schauffele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 57th at 2 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 14th green, Schauffele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schauffele at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Schauffele had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Schauffele hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.