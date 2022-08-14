Wyndham Clark shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 28th at 7 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

Clark missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Clark had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Clark reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Clark at 2 under for the round.

Clark tee shot went 203 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.