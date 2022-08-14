Will Zalatoris shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Will Zalatoris hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Sepp Straka; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Zalatoris had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Zalatoris's 144 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Zalatoris had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.