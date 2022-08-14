Viktor Hovland shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Hovland's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Hovland hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Hovland had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.