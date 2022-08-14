-
Tyrrell Hatton finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Hatton got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hatton to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hatton's 126 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
Hatton got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Hatton had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to even-par for the round.
