Tyrrell Hatton finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Hatton got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hatton's 126 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

Hatton got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Hatton had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to even-par for the round.