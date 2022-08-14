Tyler Duncan shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Duncan's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Duncan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 4 over for the round.