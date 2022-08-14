-
Troy Merritt shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
August 14, 2022
Highlights
Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Troy Merritt makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 28th at 7 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.
Merritt got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Merritt chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Merritt his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 22 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.
