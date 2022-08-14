Trey Mullinax finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 5th at 11 under with Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, and Collin Morikawa; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 401-yard par-4 second, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Mullinax hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Mullinax's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Mullinax hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 15th, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 under for the round.