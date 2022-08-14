Tony Finau shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tony Finau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 5th at 11 under with Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Finau had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Finau missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Finau's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Finau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 under for the round.