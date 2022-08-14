Taylor Pendrith shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Taylor Pendrith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day in 68th at 3 over; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pendrith to 3 over for the round.