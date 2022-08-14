Taylor Moore putts well in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Taylor Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Taylor Moore chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Moore had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

Moore missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 under for the round.