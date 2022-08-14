Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sungjae Im hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Im finished his day in 12th at 10 under; Sepp Straka and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 15 under; Brian Harman and Lucas Glover are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Im missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Im to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.